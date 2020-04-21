UrduPoint.com
Russia Announces 5,642 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Russia announced the registration of 5,642 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 52,763.

The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said that 51 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 456.

The centre added that the total number of recoveries reached 3,873 and more than 700 patients in serious condition.

