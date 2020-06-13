Russia announces 8,706 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) Russia on Saturday reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 520,129, Reuters reported.

The authorities said 114 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the official national death toll to 6,829.

With 520,129 cases, Russia has the third highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. Its official death toll stands at 6,829, many times lower than the figure seen in other countries with serious outbreaks.