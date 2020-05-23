Russia announces 9,434 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) Russia said on Saturday that 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882.

According to Reuters, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the death toll to 3,388.