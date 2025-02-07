Russia Appoints New Roscosmos Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Dmitry Bakanov as the new director general of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, replacing Yury Borisov, the Kremlin announced Thursday on its official Telegram channel.
Prior to his appointment, the 39-year-old Bakanov served as deputy minister of transport, focusing on innovation, including unmanned transport systems. From 2011 to 2019, he led the Gonets satellite system company before moving to the Ministry of Transport.
Borisov had headed Roscosmos since 2022, succeeding Dmitry Rogozin. Before taking charge of the space agency, he served as deputy prime minister overseeing the technological and defence sectors and earlier held the position of deputy minister of defence.
