Russia Charges 27 Over Crocus Terror Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Russian Investigative Committee has charged 27 individuals in connection with last year's terror attack on Crocus City Hall in the Moscow suburbs.

Alexander Bastrykin, Head of the Russian Investigative Committee, told the Russian newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, that the attack was the most serious and tragic incident of the past year, resulting in the deaths of 146 people.

The main investigative department has identified 27 suspects in the case.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, 22nd March 2024, when several men dressed in camouflage stormed the building, opened fire on attendees, and detonated explosives shortly before a concert by a Russian band was due to begin.

