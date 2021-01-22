UrduPoint.com
Russia Commends UAE's Announcement To Register Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) Russia has commended the decision of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to approve and register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

In a statement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that the UAE’s registration of the vaccine was part of the framework of the emergency use licencing procedures, and based on the results of the third phase of clinical tests carried out in Russia on 33,000 volunteers.

The statement added that the vaccine’s phase 3 clinical trial continues in the UAE with the participation of more than 1,000 volunteers who received the first dose of the vaccine, under the supervision of MoHAP and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and thanks to the partnership with Pure Health and Aurugulf Health Investment.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is also working on approving the medical protocols.

Kirill Alexandrovich Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said the UAE is "one of Russia's main partners in the middle East," adding, "the Fund seeks to assist the UAE in providing the safe and effective Russian vaccine against COVID-19, which was developed on the basis of a well-tested and studied platform for human adenovirus vectors."

"Russia has hailed the cooperation with the regulatory bodies in the UAE and welcomed the approval of the vaccine," he continued. "I’m convinced that the decision adopted by the UAE government represents an important step in protecting its citizens by using one of the best vaccines globally."

