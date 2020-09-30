Russia Completes Clinical Trials Of Second Potential COVID-19 Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:15 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Russia has completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Wednesday.
The institute completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, earlier this month.