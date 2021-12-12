UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 29,929 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,016,896, Sputnik reported.

"The cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,306 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the Federal response centre said on Sunday, adding that the rate of increase was 0​​​.

30%. Moscow registered 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow region with 2,040 new cases and St. Petersburg with 2,012 new cases.

The response centre reported 1,132 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 289,483. In the same 24 hours, 31,391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,741,355.

