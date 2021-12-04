UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 32,974 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia confirms 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,769,011, the Federal response centre said on Saturday.

The highest number of coronavirus cases, 3,356, were logged in Moscow.

Saint Petersburg registered 2,528 COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow region with 2,075 new cases.

The response centre also reported 1,215 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 280,072.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Afri ..

Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Africa Summit, BRICS - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

Babar Azam steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

3 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for swift action against religious fan ..

Fawad calls for swift action against religious fanaticism

3 minutes ago
 Mexican Police Chase Down Truck Carrying Over 200 ..

Mexican Police Chase Down Truck Carrying Over 200 Migrants - National Migration ..

24 minutes ago
 Provincial minister inaugurates solar power projec ..

Provincial minister inaugurates solar power project at NMU

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.