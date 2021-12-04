Russia confirms 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,769,011, the Federal response centre said on Saturday.

The highest number of coronavirus cases, 3,356, were logged in Moscow.

Saint Petersburg registered 2,528 COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow region with 2,075 new cases.

The response centre also reported 1,215 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 280,072.