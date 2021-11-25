UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 33,796 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russia confirms 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,468,189, Sputnik reported.

The cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,340 cases (6.

9%) without clinical symptoms, the Federal response centre said on Thursday.

The response centre reported 1,238 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 269,057. In the same 24 hours, 38,450 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,164,826.

Related Topics

Russia Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

21 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

11 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

11 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers i ..

Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers in next T20 CWC: Wahab Riaz

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.