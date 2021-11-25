Russia confirms 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,468,189, Sputnik reported.

The cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,340 cases (6.

9%) without clinical symptoms, the Federal response centre said on Thursday.

The response centre reported 1,238 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 269,057. In the same 24 hours, 38,450 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,164,826.