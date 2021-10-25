UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms New Single-day Record Of 37,930 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Russia confirms new single-day record of 37,930 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Russia registered a new single-day record of 37,930 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record 37,678 cases on October 23, bringing the cumulative total to 8,279,573, reported Sputnik.

"Over the past day, 37,930 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,387 cases (9.0%) without clinical symptoms," the Federal response centre said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0​​​.46%. Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,778 infections, up from 5,279 the day before.

The response centre reported new 1,069 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,072 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 231,669.

