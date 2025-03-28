Russia Discusses Measures To Combat Bullying
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The State Duma of the Russian Federation hosted the Second All-Russian Anti-Bullying Forum "We Need to Talk!". The event was broadcast on the website of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.
Deputy Sergey Mironov said that the State Duma is drafting a bill that would oblige schools to inform the police and juvenile affairs commissions about cases of bullying, according to tv BRICS.
Yana Lantratova, Head of the State Duma Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Public, and Religious Associations, said that it was necessary to introduce the concept of "bullying" into legislation. This would provide a basis for the development of a unified state programme to combat bullying.
Larisa Falkovskaya, Director of the Department of State Policy for the Protection of Children's Rights at the Ministry of Education, said that her department has developed materials to counter bullying.
They are intended for pupils, parents and teachers and describe legal defence mechanisms.
"In the near future, these materials will be sent to all regional and municipal education authorities," Falkovskaya said.
Member of the State Duma Anatoly Wasserman emphasised that it is necessary to teach children how to respond correctly to bullying and added that it is impossible to ignore physical aggression – it requires special measures.
The creator and head of the forum and the Laboratory "We Need to Talk!" Elizaveta Kochetkova shared her personal experience in her speech.
