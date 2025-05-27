Russia Discusses Prospects For Geo-economic Development Of Arctic
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Moscow hosted an international scientific conference organised by the Department of Labour and Social Policy of the Institute of Public Service and Administration of the Russian Presidential academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), during which experts discussed the development of the geo-economic vector of the Arctic, according to tv BRICS.
The focus was on strengthening the country's strategic position in the region and the growing global demand for local resources.
The series of expert discussions was opened by Member of the Russia's Federation Council Anna Otke. In her report "Geo-economic vector of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug" she presented a detailed analysis of socio-economic dynamics.
"Chukotka demonstrates impressive economic results: growth of gross regional product by 14 percent in 2024, investment inflow of almost 890 billion rubles (US$11.1 billion – Ed.), creation of more than 5,000 new jobs with a population of only 49,000 people. This is a vivid example of how the Arctic regions are becoming drivers of development of the whole country," she said.
At the same time, the region is focused on economic diversification through the development of infrastructure, tourism and logistics of the Northern Sea Route, the official added.
Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of Pan-European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, shared international experience of interaction in the northern latitudes. He outlined the diplomatic tools with the help of which Russia manages to build a constructive dialogue with partners in the Arctic.
Special attention was paid to cultural diplomacy. Roza Akhmadieva, Rector of the Kazan State Institute of Culture spoke about the importance of youth initiatives of the BRICS countries, emphasising the contribution of students to the preservation of folk crafts and successful representation of Russia on international platforms. She also mentioned the active work of the BRICS Youth Council as an important instrument of humanitarian dialogue.
Sergey Bondarenko, Head of the International Projects Support Department of the Moscow Mayor's Office, informed about the international urban agenda. He recalled the BRICS International Municipal Forum held in Moscow in August 2024, which gathered a record number of mayors and delegations. According to him, the forum became a platform for strengthening ties between megacities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and was supported at the highest level.
