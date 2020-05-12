Russia ranks second place in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Russia has surpassed Spain and currently ranks second in the world in the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Russian news agency, TASS, data based on statements made by these countries’ authorities on Tuesday.

According to the latest information provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis centre, the number of infected people in Russia has reached 232,243, while the number of infections in Spain is 227,436.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours. A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died, the centre reported.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9 percent compared to 5.6 percent the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1 percent) had no symptoms.