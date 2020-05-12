UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ranks Second Place In COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

Russia ranks second place in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Russia has surpassed Spain and currently ranks second in the world in the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Russian news agency, TASS, data based on statements made by these countries’ authorities on Tuesday.

According to the latest information provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis centre, the number of infected people in Russia has reached 232,243, while the number of infections in Spain is 227,436.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours. A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died, the centre reported.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9 percent compared to 5.6 percent the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1 percent) had no symptoms.

Related Topics

World Russia Died Spain Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

16 minutes ago

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funera ..

12 seconds ago

Shanghai to hold ChinaJoy expo in July as schedule ..

13 seconds ago

MCI prepared to tackle COVID-19, says Mayor

15 seconds ago

Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 2 ..

16 seconds ago

Over 10,000 Thais return home from neighboring cou ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.