UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 20,992 New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Crisis Center Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:45 PM

Russia records 20,992 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) Russia has registered 20,992 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections has reached 6,705,523 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31 percent.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 785 compared to 791 the day before. In all, 174,485 patients died of the infection.

Related Topics

Russia Died All

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleadi ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for misleading Justice

1 minute ago
 Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations sus ..

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: DIG, SSP Operations suspended

6 minutes ago
 Over 66,000 transactions by Dubai Police Smart Sta ..

Over 66,000 transactions by Dubai Police Smart Stations during first half of 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Wins 2 Honours from Top Global Media Outlets

23 minutes ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chie ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Hackers steal $97 mn from Japanese crypto exchange ..

Hackers steal $97 mn from Japanese crypto exchange

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.