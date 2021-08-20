Russia records 20,992 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) Russia has registered 20,992 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections has reached 6,705,523 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31 percent.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 785 compared to 791 the day before. In all, 174,485 patients died of the infection.