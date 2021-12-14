UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 28,343 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,343 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,074,797, Sputnik reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,343 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,864 cases (6.

6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the Federal response centre said on Tuesday, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0​​​.28 percent.

Saint Petersburg registered 1,989 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Moscow with 1,976 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,945 new cases.

The response centre also reported 1,145 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 291,749. In the same 24 hours, 34,084 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,804,000.

