Russia records 40,759 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Russia registered 40,759 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 38,058 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,952,472, reported Sputnik.

The Federal response centre said on Thursday that the cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,494 cases (8.

6 percent) without clinical symptoms. The rate of increase fell to 0​​​.46 percent.

The centre reported 1,237 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 251,691. In the same 24 hours, 33,156 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 34,565 the day before, bringing the total to 7,687,317.