Russia records 7,843 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Russia registered 7,843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,248 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 553,301, the national coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases is declining for the second day in a row, noted the state news agency Sputnik.

"The Russian Federation has registered a cumulative total of 553,301 cases of the coronavirus infection in 85 regions (+1​​​.4 percent)," the response centre said in a statement, adding that the country has confirmed 7,843 cases in 84 regions over the past 24 hours, including 31.8 percent in asymptomatic carriers.