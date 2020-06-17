UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 7,843 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia records 7,843 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Russia registered 7,843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,248 yesterday), bringing the overall tally to 553,301, the national coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases is declining for the second day in a row, noted the state news agency Sputnik.

"The Russian Federation has registered a cumulative total of 553,301 cases of the coronavirus infection in 85 regions (+1​​​.4 percent)," the response centre said in a statement, adding that the country has confirmed 7,843 cases in 84 regions over the past 24 hours, including 31.8 percent in asymptomatic carriers.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP workers protest against MPA

4 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset behind India's standoff with Chin ..

4 minutes ago

Work on CPEC projects recently gains momentum : As ..

4 minutes ago

Medvedev Hopes US to Have Open Dialogue With Biolo ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Cabinet approves Rs1.24 trillion budget prop ..

4 minutes ago

Mukesh Kumar pays surprise visit to Khapur road co ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.