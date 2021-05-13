UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records First Cases Of Indian COVID-19 Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) Russia has recorded its first cases of the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing authorities in the Ulyanovsk region.

The regional branch of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it had recorded 16 cases of the variant among Indian students at Ulyanovsk State University, some 700 kilometres (435 miles) east of Moscow.

Dilyar Khakimov, an official at the watchdog, told Kommersant that the students had been put in self-isolation and were under medical observation.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Ulyanovsk

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

34 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

Local Press: On Eid, the UAE’s ethos of giving i ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.