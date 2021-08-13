UrduPoint.com

Russia records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) Russia recorded 815 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The total death toll has reached 168,864, crisis center said.

Russia confirmed 22,277 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,557,068, according to the center.

