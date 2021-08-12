(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) Russia on Thursday reported 808 fatalities due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of deaths since the pandemic's onset in 2020. The country's current total death toll stands at 168,049.

Russia’s COVID-19 task force announced 21,932 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, compared to 21,571 on Wednesday, taking the country's tally to 6,534,791. Meanwhile, Russia's total number of recovery counter reached 5,828,972, with 20,195 new recoveries added.