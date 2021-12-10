UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 30,873 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,176 Deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) Russia has registered 30,873 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,956,679 cases, the Russia's anti-coronavirus crisis centre told reporters on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,176.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,657. In all, 8,673,518 patients have recovered.

