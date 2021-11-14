Russia Registers 38,823 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) As many as 38,823 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Russia within the past 24-hour period, reported Sputnik.
The Federal response centre said on Sunday that within the same period, 1,219 deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 29,821 people have recovered from the disease in Russia.
The country has logged a total of 9,070,674 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and over 255,000 people have died.