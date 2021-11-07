Russia registers 39,165 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) A total of 39,165 of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in past 24 hours raising the cumulative total up to 8,795,095, Sputnik reported.

The Federal response centre said on Sunday the COVID-19-related deaths in Russia amounted to 1,179 within the past 24-hour period, and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 246,814.

As many as 26,806 patients recovered from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, and 7,561,978 people in Russia have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, the centre added.