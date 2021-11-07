UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 39,165 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

Russia registers 39,165 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) A total of 39,165 of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in past 24 hours raising the cumulative total up to 8,795,095, Sputnik reported.

The Federal response centre said on Sunday the COVID-19-related deaths in Russia amounted to 1,179 within the past 24-hour period, and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 246,814.

As many as 26,806 patients recovered from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, and 7,561,978 people in Russia have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, the centre added.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

17 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

2 hours ago
 EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.