Russia registers 40,123 new Covid-19 cases, 1,235 related deaths in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) Russia has registered 40,123 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,235 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

Russia has seen two consecutive days of over 40,000 infections.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, it has registered a total of 8,992,595 cases of Covid-19, 252,926 deaths, and 7,720,962 recoveries.