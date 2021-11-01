Russia registers 40,402 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Russia registered 40,402 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,993 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,554,192, reported Sputnik.

The Federal response centre said on Monday that over the past day, 40,402 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,619 cases (9 percent) without clinical symptoms.

The rate of increase fell to 0.47 percent​. Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,103 infections, down from 7,603 the day before, it added.

The response centre reported 1,155 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,158 the previous day, bringing the country's death toll to 239,693. In the same 24 hours, 23,187 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 27,115 the day before, bringing the total to 7,381,726.