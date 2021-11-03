UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 40,443 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours

Wed 03rd November 2021

Russia registers 40,443 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Russia registered 40,443 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,008 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,633,643, Sputnik reported.

The Federal response centre said on Wednesday that over the past day, 40,443 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,452 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms.

The rate of increase grew to 0​​​.47%. Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,827 infections, up from 5,736 the day before.

The response centre reported a new record of 1,189 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,178 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 242,060. In the same 24 hours, 32,807 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 30,905 the day before, bringing the total to 7,445,438.

