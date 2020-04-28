Russia registers 6,411 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Russia has registered a record-high 6,411 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,558, the country's national coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday, reported state news agency Sputnik.

"Russia's COVID-19 total is now higher that Iran's, where 91,472 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed," the agency said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6,411 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions​​​. Of these, 2,609 (or 40.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said in a statement.

"A total of 42.5 percent of the new patients are aged between 18 and 45, 38 percent are aged between 46 and 65, eight percent are aged between 66 and 79, 4.5 percent are older than 80, and seven percent are children.

"All the patients and those who have been in close contact with them are already under medical monitoring," the response centre added.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 72 to 867. As many as 1,110 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 8,456.