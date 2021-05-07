Russia registers 8,386 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,386 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 7,639 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,863,514 the Coronavirus Response centre said on Friday.

The Centre reported 376 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 351 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 112,622.

Total recoveries increased by 8,022 over the given period, up from 7,788 the previous day, and reached 4,480,360 in total.