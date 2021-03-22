Russia registers 9,284 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) MOSCOW, 22nd March 2021 (WAM/ Sputnik) - Russia registered 9,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,299 the day before, taking the total tally to 4,466,153, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 9,284 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,015 cases (10.

9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,466,153, with the rate of increase at 0​​​.21 percent.

The response centre reported 361 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 371 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 95,391. Total recoveries increased by 7,790 over the given period, down from 8,743 the day before, and reached 4,077,185, said the Sputnik report.