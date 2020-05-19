UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers Less Than 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia registers less than 10,000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced on Tuesday 9,263 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 299,941, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

The growth in cases has not exceeded 10,000 for the fourth day in a row, the centre said.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 115 people had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,837

