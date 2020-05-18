Russia registers less than 9,000 new coronavirus cases for third day in row

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre on Monday announced 8,926 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours and for the first time since 1st May, bringing the nationwide tally to 290,678.

According to the Russian news Agency, TASS, the daily rise in cases was for the third day in a row below 10,000, a threshold that it has been above for much of May.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 91 people had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,722.