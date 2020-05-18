UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Less Than 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases For Third Day In Row

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia registers less than 9,000 new coronavirus cases for third day in row

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre on Monday announced 8,926 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours and for the first time since 1st May, bringing the nationwide tally to 290,678.

According to the Russian news Agency, TASS, the daily rise in cases was for the third day in a row below 10,000, a threshold that it has been above for much of May.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 91 people had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,722.

Related Topics

Russia Died May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

10 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

10 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

10 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's chip production up 57 pct in Q1: report

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.