Russia Registers New All-time High Of 1,163 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia registers new all-time high of 1,163 deaths in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) Russia has registered 39,849 new cases of COVID-19 and a new all-time high of 1,163 deaths, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past day, 39,849 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 3,442 asymptomatic cases identified proactively (8.6%)," the headquarters said according to Interfax news agency.

Russia has seen a new all-time high of 1,163 deaths from COVID-19, while the previous record of 1,159 deaths was reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, daily incidence has decreased slightly since Thursday, when Russia saw a record 40,096 infections.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia, it has registered a total of 8,432,546 cases of COVID-19, 236,220 deaths, and 7,302,515 recoveries, including 30,462 persons discharged from hospital over the past day, 5,134 of them in Moscow.

Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that Russia has performed more than 207.7 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests to date, including 701,000 over the past day. As many as 1,924,086 people remain under medical observation.

