MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Russia's anti-coronavirus crisis centre has announced 10,559 new coronavirus cases over the past day, taking the tally to 165,929 in all regions, the Russian news agency, TASS, reported on Wednesday.

Some 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus and 21,327 people have recovered.