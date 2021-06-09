Russia reports 10,407 new coronavirus cases, 399 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Russia on Wednesday reported 10,407 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily infections since early March, taking the national tally to 5,156,250 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 399 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 124,895. The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.