UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 1,123 New COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russia reports 1,123 new COVID-19 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Russia on Wednesday reported 1,123 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to partially reimpose some lockdown measures.

The coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 36,582 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,789 in Moscow.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarci ..

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarcity locally, regionally and glo ..

44 seconds ago
 Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year i ..

Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year in December ?

49 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday ca ..

Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday cake on his wife's birthday

13 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lak ..

Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

26 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining ..

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining Your Future’ initiative

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.