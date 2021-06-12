UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 13,510 New COVID-19 Cases In Sharp Uptick

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Russia reported 13,510 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the fifth day of a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a three-month high.

The new cases reported in the last 24 hours brought the national tally to 5,193,964. The government’s coronavirus task force said 399 more people had died, pushing the national death toll to 126,073.

