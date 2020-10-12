UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 13,592 New Coronavirus Cases, 125 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Russia reports 13,592 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Russia reported 13,592 new coronavirus cases on Monday, almost the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national tally to 1,312,310.

Officials also said 125 people had died in the previous 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,722.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

