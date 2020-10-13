UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 13,868 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia reports 13,868 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Russia's coronavirus, COVID-19, cases rose by 13,868 on Tuesday, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak early this year, pushing the overall total number of infections to 1,326,178.

The previous record of 13,634 new cases was registered on Sunday.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre also reported a record daily rise of 244 deaths from the virus, bringing the official death toll to 22,966.

