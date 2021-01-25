UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 19,290 New Coronavirus Cases, 456 Deaths

Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Russia registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Nov. 11, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

Russia reported 19,290 new daily cases, including 2,382 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,738,690.

Authorities also reported an additional 456 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total count to 69,918.

More Stories From Middle East

