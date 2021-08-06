Russia reports 22,660 daily COVID-19 cases, administers COVID-19 vaccines to 38.9 million people

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2021) Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 38.9 million people, about 27 percent of its population, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

Last month, the government said 33.6 million people had received at least one dose and 22.6 million both doses, Reuters reported.

Murashko also said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia had made a total of 53 million vaccine doses available to the public and the COVID-19 situation in the country was stabilising.

Russia confirmed 22,660 new COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally hit 6,402,564, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, according to Russian New Agency (TASS) .

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 792 compared to 794 the day before. In all, 163,301 patients died of the infection.

Currently, 518,910 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,141 to 5,720,353 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, over 89.3 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.