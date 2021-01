MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Russia reported 22,857 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 3,679 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,591,066.

Authorities said 471 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's official death toll to 66,037.