MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Russia on Monday reported 23,351 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, including 3,591 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,260,138.

Authorities said 482 people had died, taking Russia's official death toll to 58,988.