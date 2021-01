(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Russia reported 23,586 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 4,012 in Moscow, which plans to reopen public schools on Monday after an extended New Year break.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre confirmed 481 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 65,566.