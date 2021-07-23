Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) Russia reported 23,811 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,425 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,078,522.

The government coronavirus task force said 795 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 152,296.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,547 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,450,004.