Russia Reports 23,811 New COVID-19 Cases, 795 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) Russia reported 23,811 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,425 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,078,522.

The government coronavirus task force said 795 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 152,296.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,547 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,450,004.

More Stories From Middle East

