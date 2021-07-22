UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 24,471 New COVID-19 Cases, 796 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Russia reports 24,471 new COVID-19 cases, 796 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) Russia reported 24,471 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 4,287 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,054,711.

The government coronavirus task force said 796 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 151,501.

Russia is facing a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

