Russia reports 24,633 new COVID-19 cases, 719 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 24,633 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 4,007 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,982,766.

The government coronavirus task force said 719 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 149,138, Reuters reported.