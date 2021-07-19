UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 24,633 New COVID-19 Cases, 719 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia reports 24,633 new COVID-19 cases, 719 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 24,633 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 4,007 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,982,766.

The government coronavirus task force said 719 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 149,138, Reuters reported.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India admits role to keep Pakistan on FATF's grey ..

14 minutes ago

Carreno, Ruud climb rankings after weekend wins

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris observing accession to Pakistan Day toda ..

16 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Azerbaijani President Aliyev's Vi ..

16 minutes ago

China's export container shipping index up 13.9 pc ..

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris to succeed in achieving their right to s ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.