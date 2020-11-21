UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 24,822 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia reports 24,822 new coronavirus cases over past day

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 24,822, to 2,064,748, the Federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Saturday.

The number of recovered patients in Russia who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus increased by 26,021 over the past day, this is the all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 1,577,435 patients have been recovered.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 467 to 35,778 over the past day.

This is a new all-time high for the entire run of the pandemic. The previous one - 463 deaths per day - was recorded on Thursday, November 19.

Related Topics

Russia November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

31 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

1 hour ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

2 hours ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.