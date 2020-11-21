Russia reports 24,822 new coronavirus cases over past day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 24,822, to 2,064,748, the Federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Saturday.

The number of recovered patients in Russia who were previously diagnosed with coronavirus increased by 26,021 over the past day, this is the all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 1,577,435 patients have been recovered.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 467 to 35,778 over the past day.

This is a new all-time high for the entire run of the pandemic. The previous one - 463 deaths per day - was recorded on Thursday, November 19.