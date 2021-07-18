Russia Reports 25,018 New COVID-19 Cases, 764 Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 25,018 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 4,357 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,958,133.
The government coronavirus task force said 764 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 148,419.