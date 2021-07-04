Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 25,142 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 7,624 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,610,941.

The government coronavirus task force said 663 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 137,925.